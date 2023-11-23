Afrikaans artist Casper Ace has new music on the way featuring Danish singer and songwriter Martin Høybye, with their track titled Where The Water Was. Gideon Malherbe, 47, aka Casper Ace, from Stellenbosch, has been making music for over 30 years, joining multiple bands before going solo in 2016.

He has produced tons of tracks in Afrikaans, focusing on social and environmental issues. Where The Water Was is his first English treffer. The collaboration started when Martin visited Cape Town during the water crisis in 2019. Casper says: “When Martin Høybye approached me to collaboratively write a song about the water crisis we experienced in Cape Town in 2019, a conversation was started that explored the connection between people and their water sources.

“More specifically, we spoke about the people of the Cape Flats and how their story needed to be told to the world. “Out of this conversation the song Where The Water Was was born.” The song highlights the impact that the first European settlers had on the indigenous inhabitants of the Western Cape and the repercussions of colonialism today.

With seven full-length albums under his belt, Martin has been collaborating with South Africans since 2018. EXPERIENCE: Martin Høybye has seven albums Martin says: “We as songwriters feel that if we can retrain ourselves to take care of water, in all its forms, we may simultaneously learn to address the challenges of environmental crises in constructive ways. “Therefore water is used both as a physical, political, and metaphorical reference throughout the lyrics.”