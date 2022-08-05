As a tribute to the LGBTIQA+ Community and as part of the Artscape Women’s Humanity Arts Festival 2022, the annual hit, Absolutely Fabulous Drag Show, known as ABFAB, returns again to tease the audience into supporting the glorious art of drag. This live production will be staged on Tuesday, 9 August.

Cape Town has a drag tradition that dates back to the 30s, especially in vibrant District Six. Today the pageants, the parties, the hairdressing salons, and the fabulous drag queen shows still flourish across the City. The Absolutely Fabulous Drag Show (ABFAB DRAG) endeavours to put the crème de la crème of drag centre stage. It features top class, drag divas Vida Fantabisher, SA’s Got Talent 2016 runner-up Manila von Teez, as well as Kat Gilardi, Jayde Kay Johnson and Angel Lalamore of drag cabaret group 3D fame, all choreographed and put together by the scintillating Nkosinathi Sangwena.