Fatima Sydow, well-known celebrity cook and author is recognised as one of the best authentic Malay cooks in the country. She has once again elated people around South Africa by putting pen to paper, this time it’s recipes filled with heritage and love.

The heritage is highlighted in such a way that it brings a nostalgic happiness to the reader, she speaks of how nice it was not to be shy to buy things from the babbie on the corner, and when the pockets were empty it was a norm to buy on the boekie till pay day. She mentions Ramadaan, Labarang, a community wedding very different to anything you’ll see these days, recollections of the festive season, Gatti’s ice cream and even Bashews cooldrinks which were delivered to the door. While we live through these memories, it’s very easy to see that this book will go down in history as a gem, a masterpiece and a true classic. There is no denying that the girl who was born in Manenberg and raised in Mitchells Plain truly is the Queen of contemporary Cape Malay cuisine.

AUTHENTIC MALAY COOK: Fatima Sydow, a noble soul who honours our food culture Recipes flow from word to word making it easy for new moms and wives to enjoy, simple recipes like salt and pepper chicken, to her dad’s favourite sugar bean curry, a delectable bread pudding, dhal curry, Ramadaan boeka plates, Labarang sweet treats, mouth-watering desserts and her ultimate festive braai ideas. Foolproof recipes which are always a celebration of taste, abundance and love. I’ve had the pleasure of working with the Sydow twins, and I can assure you, it’s always the best treat. EXHIBITING OUR HERITAGE: The Sydow twins Fatima and Gadija While Fatima was still going through chemotherapy, her twin sister Gadija planned behind the scenes with me to organise a few friends in the business namely Nur Abrahams, Loukmaan Adams, Mansoor Joseph, Naz Leeman who all drove to surprise her with a special performance of Nederlands songs on her TV show, this moved Fatima to tears as Malay Choirs has always been part of who she is.

Fatima was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma, a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the soft tissue of the body. Gadija says: “This book brings tears of every emotion, it’s not easy to explain, we share a very special kind of relationship and we will remain optimistic. “The best planner is the Almighty, so we will appreciate and respect what He the Almighty has in store for us.”

In a post on Facebook, Fatima wrote: “To feed the ones you love with dedication and no condition … is the true love language of the world … the one moment of each day that gets magically transformed into pockets of memories that cannot compare to any gold or silver, that has no price tag for in its core is sincerity that exceeds all lifetimes and life forms, memories that live on forever and has the power of immortality that surpasses all…..” In another post on Facebook, Fatima wrote: “Remember me through this cookbook, feel me in every page, story, word and picture. I love you all and I hope I made you proud and encouraged you to create your beautiful pockets of memories with your loved ones… I’ll be forever in your hearts… With these posts, it’s not easy writing this story, it brings us to a point of understanding that life on earth is not forever, we don’t have control of time and we most certainly need to show appreciation to all of our loved ones.

I know and have read some of the heartfelt posts by the fans of Fatima. I’ve seen some cancer survivors write to her on how her journey has inspired them and how their journeys inspire Fatima. With this platform of the Daily Voice, I would like to show my appreciation to Fatima Sydow.

Thank you for being brave enough to shine your light on a culture which was afraid at times to showcase our authenticity, thank you for being brave enough to show it to the world and allowing us to travel your journey with you, thank you for living through the toughest times with a smile bright enough to light up the mother city. The book’s success and for your health, we ask that the journey be an easier one and that the days ahead are filled with more good memories to fill even more pockets God-willing. Cape Malay Cooking: My story, My heritage is available in all leading book stores throughout the country.