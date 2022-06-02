Johnny Depp issued a statement celebrating the verdict in his lawsuit against Amber Heard. The actress has to now pay $15 million (R230m) in damages to Depp ($10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages) after the jury ruled that she defamed her ex-husband in a 2018 Washington Post column alluding to her past claims of domestic violence.

While the jury sided more with Depp, it still ruled that he defamed Amber in the course of fighting back against her charges. The jury awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim. “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome,” said Depp, who was not present during the verdict as he is in the UK.

“Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.” He said: “I am and I have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. “I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.”

He ended the statement with: “The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.” Heard slammed the decision: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. “I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”