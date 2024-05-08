Fans of comedian Leon Schuster have responded to the news of him “not being in a good place” after he fell and injured himself, by showering the actor with well wishes. Schuster fell at his house while still recovering from surgery.

The master prankster underwent back surgery in August last year after falling from a van and injuring himself while filming Mr Bones 3. At the time, pictures of Schuster, in a Pretoria hospital, went viral on Facebook. After the surgery, the 72-year-old entertainer went through extensive physiotherapy to learn how to walk again, reports IOL.

In an interview with YOU magazine, Schuster said he suffered a major setback after he fell again, 10 months after the surgery. Schuster told YOU: “I’ve been through a rough patch, man, through absolute hell. I’m a bit depressed.” He told the publication that the second fall happened after he woke up confused and didn’t know where he was.

Schuster says: “I got up, wet my pants, stepped in the urine and fell on my back. Then I felt tremendous pain. I just laid there and screamed.” Schuster, who now relies on a walking stick, said he was warned that if he falls again, there would be “no turning back”. According to the publication, Schuster is scheduled to undergo another operation, but first, he has to lose 15kg to ensure that he doesn’t suffer more complications.

Schuster says: “It’s a very delicate operation and if any, mistake is made, it can have severe consequences.” Adoring fans have come out to show support for one of South Africa’s best-known and well-loved filmmakers. Annabel commented on Facebook: “Strongs Leon Schuster. So many people stand behind you praying for complete recovery and healing. You are in our hearts and know that God will come through for you.”