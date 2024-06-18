Thousands of die-hards fans of Peaches and Herb, packed the stands at the Grand Arena in Grandwest on Saturday when the iconic duo took to stage for their anticipated concert. The show kicked off with the opening act, Cape Town’s own talented Fagrie Isaacs, who serenaded the ladies with his smooth ballads and old-school hits.

Fagrie said: “Saturday’s performance was indeed a dream come true moment for me, listening to these people [Peaches and Herb] your whole life and now you get to share stage with them. Dream come true: Opening act Fagrie Isaacs. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. “I felt honoured to do that and then even more special was the love and appreciation that the people in the audience showed me. I just soaked up everything and delivered my best. It was an amazing experience.” Backed by the vibrant 10-piece Elixir band, Fagire had everyone on their feet. He walked among the crowd and serenaded young and old with his velvety voice.

Back for their fifth time in Cape Town, the evergreen “Sweethearts of Soul”, as they are also known, singers Wanda Tolson and Herb Fame, belted out a list of their much-loved romantic soul ballads. Wowing the crowd: Crooner Herb Fame, left. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Herb looked dapper in his two-piece lilac suit and matching shoes while Peaches gave a breathtaking performance dressed in a shimmering white and silver sequin dress. Backed by the same Cape Town based Elixir Band, the duo took a slow stroll through the audience as they sang Endless Love to a roaring crowd.