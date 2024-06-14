If you’re a lover of old school music and romance, then you are in luck. The time has come for the iconic music duo of Peaches and Herb to once again take the stage this Saturday at the Grand Arena in Grandwest, where they will be singing all your favourite tunes you have come to love.

The evergreen “Sweethearts of Soul”, as they are also known, singers Wanda Tolson and Herb Fame, said they are excited to be returning to Cape Town and are ready to deliver another session of romantic soul ballads. The duo are no strangers to the Grand Arena stage having performed here before, and are gearing up for an evening of quality performance featuring their timeless classics such as Reunited, Let’s Fall in Love, Close your Eyes, For Your Love, Love is Strange and Shake Your Groove Thing to name a few. Iconic: Herb Fame and Wanda Tolson. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African news Agency (ANA). Peaches and Herb began its meteoric rise in 1976 when ‘Let’s Fall in Love’ hit the charts. After that followed a steady succession of hits. ‘Reunited’ went to number one worldwide in 1980 and has become known as the duo’s signature song.

Cape Town crooner, Fagrie Isaacs, has been announced as the official opening act for the night. Also known as the Luther Vandross of Cape Town, Fagrie promises that patrons are in for a musical journey of note. So dust off your dancing shoes and get those vocals ready for a night to dance and sing along. If you have not yet secured your tickets then make sure you get them from R325 at Ticketmaster.