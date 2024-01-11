Calling all old school music lovers, the iconic music duo Peaches and Herb returns to Cape Town this June for a live concert. Wanda Tolson and Herb Fame of Peaches and Herb form the popular duet of American soul supremos.

Cape Argus and Daily Voice are the media partners of the upcoming concert. The “Sweethearts of Soul” as they are known, said they are excited to be returning to Cape Town again for another session of the romantic soul ballads. The duo are no strangers to the Grand Arena, Grand West stage and have already wormed their way into the ears of households spanning over different generations.

Peaches and Herb are gearing up for an evening of quality performance featuring the duo’s greatest hits including Reunited, Let’s Fall in Love, Close your Eyes, For Your Love, Love is Strange and Shake Your Groove Thing. Peaches and Herb began its meteoric rise in 1976 when Let’s Fall in Love hit the charts. After that followed a steady succession of hits. Reunited went to number one worldwide in 1980 and has become known as the duo’s signature song.

Reunited’s success was followed a year later by the dazzlingly successful album I Pledge My Love, which has gained favour as a wedding march. The duo cemented their success the following year with Bluer than Blue. After his last big gig with Shakatak in September 2023, popular concert promoter Andy Heynes is bringing the Peaches and Herb duo back to Cape Town. After a series of six female vocalists to have performed as Peaches, Wanda is the latest and current singing stage partner to Herb, 81.

Andy said: "Boasting an independent singing career that is as successful as that of her predecessors, the current Peaches also introduces a fresh, sexy quality to the duo. For Herb in particular, this latest concert will be special. The veteran crooner gets to conquer a city he last visited in 2013." Fans and followers of the duo will be whisked away on a musical journey of nostalgia as the famous duo perform all the hits that clung to the top spots on various music charts in yesteryear. The concert will be held in the Arena which, for the duration of this night will be transformed into an intimate stage for one of the world's most unforgettable duos.