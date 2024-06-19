A brand-new Afrikaans telenovela is set to hit your screens this July, titled Skemergrond, which is set in the Western Cape platteland. The series, to be aired on kykNET&kie, features a host of local stars including Charlton George, Khadija Heeger, Hildegardt Whites, Shimmy Isaacs, Dirk Stoltz, Dann-Jacques Mouton and Deirdre Wolhuter and talented young actors will also make their debut.

Skemergrond is set in the fictitious dorpie Gemoedsdrif, and revolves around the Louw family and their beautiful flower farm. Cast: Shimmy Isaacs and Dirk Stoltz. Picture: supplied Viewers will get to meet the residents of the town and the surrounding farms, where the delivery of a letter leads to tension and events that will irrevocably change the Louw family’s life. Scharl van der Merwe, commissioning editor of the telenovela, says the team is very excited about the brilliant ensemble of Skemergrond.

“Like a garden full of multi-coloured flowers, each actor brings their own shade of life, complexity and mystery to our story. Their portrayals are as enchanting as the fragrant promise of a spring morning, ensuring that viewers will be captivated by a world of unpredictable intrigue,” he says. Family tensions: Heeger and George. Picture: supplied Poet and actress Khadija is no stranger to the camera and has featured in some well known soapies. She plays the role of Jasmine Louw, who owns the family business Everlasting Florist & Bistro. She shares her enthusiasm about this telenovela saying: “Skemergrond has something for everyone from young to old. We tell the stories of our people and hope that every viewer can find something they can relate to.”