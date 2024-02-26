Social media queen Bouncy is back and better than ever. The content creator from Tulbagh first went viral in 2018 for his funny and relatable content on Facebook.

But he says the fame came with a price, and he’s been facing personal battles for a couple of years, which saw him disappear from social media. But is now he feels healed enough and ready to face the world again. “My journey to social media stardom was unexpected and exciting. In 2018, I began posting videos on Facebook and did not know I would become famous," says Bouncy. On the mend: Bouncy was sick. Picture: supplied “I didn’t know anything about going viral. I was an instant media sensation and had many booking opportunities for social events, club invitations, and MC events.”

The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 was unprecedented, and things took a drastic turn for artists, many who could not survive due to lockdowns. “I couldn’t perform at public events or network socially anymore," Bouncy reflects. @bouncysevideos Bouncy praat oor sy gewig verloor en alles in die lewe. BOUNCY SE SO. ♬ original sound - Bouncy Sê So Like many others Bouncy took a financial hit and became unemployed, which led to a battle with depression and “keeping the wrong company”.

But in 2023 his fortunes turned around when a loyal fan gifted him a cellphone. The South African fan, who now lives abroad, ran into Bouncy in Tulbagh. @bouncysevideos Bouncy sê so se boodskap. ♬ Peaceful - Calming Tune “The man recognized me, and he wanted to know where I had gone and why my content disappeared from Facebook," says Bouncy.

He notes that at first he was hesitant, but the encounter with the stranger gave him new-found courage and he decided to start making content again. Bouncy was also recently diagnosed with hyperthyroidism, which resulted in him losing a lot of weight much to the dismay of his fans. “At first, I didn’t know what was wrong with me, and it was quite scary, but the doctors confirmed my condition and put me on a rigorous treatment.”

His treatment includes methimazole, which needs to be taken daily for him to stay healthy. @bouncysevideos ♬ original sound - Bouncy Sê So He believes that he will make a full recovery and is positive that 2024 will be his year. He work on the Auntie Mona show, where he made a special appearance, has been the highlight of his career so far, and he is looking forward to creating his own talk show “and make people laugh”.