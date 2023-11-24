Tyla is the latest South African export to fly the South African flag proudly on the world stage. Over the past few weeks, the 21-year-old singer has been on a rigorous media tour across the US and Europe that’s seen her appear on several major international platforms.

A few days ago, the Johannesburg starlet sat down with the The Real 92.3 LA hosts to discuss a range of topics, including, of course, the success of her hit, Water, what guys do that irritate her and how she tried to be a YouTube influencer. LIVING IT UP: Tyla enjoying interview. Picture: YouTube Towards the end of the interview, one of the co-hosts, DJ Lechero, tried to show off some of the South African vernac he’d discovered online. It started off harmlessly enough as he blurted out “yebo” and “takkies”. When he added “voetsek” to the mix, Tyla stepped in, saying: “That’s bad, that’s a bad word. It’s like f*** off.”

Lechero quickly changed topic and went on to ask her if she had any pet peeves or things she hated. Tyla is enjoying a record-breaking run. Picture: Instagram/@tyla She revealed: “Mean people, rude people. I’m just like what the heck? Or people that act cool. It’s so annoying, it’s just like what the heck are you doing?” She went on to hilariously imitate the face of someone trying to act cool.

The star added: “And you know the guys, they try and pick me up with that [face], but they already lost before they’ve started.” She added that an automatic red flag for her is when a guy is too “forward”. The Joburger warns would-be Romeos: “They’re just like, ‘Girl I like you’. That’s already like huh-uh, you don’t like me. You just want something, that’s what you want. I know. I know how guys are.”