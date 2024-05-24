All roads lead to the Grand Arena at GrandWest tomorrow as Cape Town’s favourite sax master, Don Vino Prins, is bringing saxy back with Saxy Vibes Vol 6. As with his previous shows, Don Vino has gathered the cream of the crop from Cape Town’s artists and fans can look forward to seeing him share the stage with stars like the talented and funny Adams brothers Emo and Loukmaan, the amazing rising star Jodi Jantjies, devine diva Karin Kortjé, the legend himself Dr Victor, Gqom DJ sensation Cairo Cpt, and the angelic Andrea Fortuin.

Dr Victor having a ball on stage. Picture: Ian Landsberg Your MCs for the evening are classy and sassy radio personality Peadon Smith, and social-media star Rasheeqah Karriem from Sheeca’s Closet. After a successful run in 2019 at a sold-out Grand Arena, Saxy Vibes went on a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but fortunately came back with a bang to another full-house performance at Grand Arena last year with the likes of Loyiso Bala, DJ Zinthle and more. The Saxy Vibes brand is also committed to creating a platform for up-and-coming artists.