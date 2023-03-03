Gather your chommies and head out to The Wave Theatre at 44 on Long Street tonight to watch Novocaine The Band live, performing their show titled Through the Ages. After two sold-out performances at the Ghoema Theatre in Bo-Kaap, the band took to social media saying: “Back by popular demand. Novacaine The Band presents a musical showcase that will take you through moments in time where you danced, cried and celebrated.

“The show will take you on a journey across a wide range of genres- the greatest hits from different eras. Whether you’re a musical maestro or want to let loose and have a fun night out you do not want to miss out.” Novocaine is a prolific band that can play nearly all genres, so there’s definitely something for everyone. Special guests include award-winning performer Saalim Ismail, as well as saxophonist Sherise Wyeth from Strandfontein. Baydu Adams is your emcee, and he is also bringing a talented 14-year-old by the name of Bianca Prince, from Belhar, to the stage. The show starts at 8pm and tickets are R160 available at catchthewave.co.za.