Stars and fans have paid tribute to popular screen and stage actor Jamie Bartlett, who passed away at age 55. A family member confirmed the news to eNCA on Monday night and, shortly after, social media was flooded with messages of condolence messages everyone’s favourite soapie bad guy.

The cause of his passing is unconfirmed at this stage, but an announcement is expected. Bartlett was a British-born South African thespian, best known for his iconic roles as Mike O’Reilly in SABC3’s Isidingo and as the notorious David Genaro in e.tv’s Rhythm City. On the big screen, he’s starred in several movies including Red Dust opposite Hillary Swank and Chiwetel Ejiofor, Avenger, Prey, White Lion, Nothing for Mahala and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, where he played Madiba’s prison warder, James Gregory.

He bagged numerous accolades for his screen and stage work over the years, including a Safta, Fleur du Cap, Naledi and the Vita awards. The actor leaves behind his son Hector, ex-wife Camila Waldman and partner Rosa Onious. Currently, at the Cannes Film Festival, producer Anant Singh said: “Jamie was a master of his craft and was known for the powerful performances he delivered in iconic roles he played in films and television shows.

“Jamie was a role model to young actors entering the world of film and television. “His passing leaves a huge void in the industry, and he will be missed by his peers. “My sincere condolences go to Jamie’s family and friends, and I wish them strength during this difficult time of bereavement. May his soul rest in peace.”