It’s not just the laaities who are preparing to go back to school, Rachel Kolisi is also planning to hit the books this year.

The businesswoman and wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has revealed that she is taking the plunge and studying again.

“I’m officially a student — again! I’ve been wanting to study for a long time, but just haven’t had the opportunity.

“Finally decided to take a dive and do it,” she said in an Instagram post.

Still only 29, Rachel says she is “trying to figure out” how she is going to manage everything, with a family of six, and used the moment to encourage her followers to work on themselves this year.

“Still trying to figure out how I’m going to manage everything.

“Hope you manage to spend some time getting pen to paper and setting some goals for yourself, remember a dream without a plan is just a dream.

“... I appreciate every positive message/comment from you guys. You guys are amazing and I appreciate your support so much. I’m sorry I don’t tell you enough,” she said.

Rachel did not reveal what she will be studying this year.

