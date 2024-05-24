Messages of condolences have poured in for popular Paarl singer Tylo Fortuin, who has sadly passed away after a short battle with cancer. The 26-year-old Northern Paarl High School teacher was diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer in February and passed away on Monday at Mediclinic Paarl.

The Arts and Culture teacher was much loved for her infectious personality and talent. She previously shared the stage with the likes of Robin Pieters, Karin Kortjé and Don Vino Prins among others. Tylo Fortuin. Picture: Supplied Robin wrote on social media: “Rest in Power, Tylo Fortuin, the songbird of Paarl.

“Your voice brought light and joy to our world. Witnessing your incredible talent on the Team Karin Kortjé stage at the Baxter Theatre was unforgettable. Your legacy will resonate forever.” Unfortunately due to the late diagnosis, Tylo only had one round of chemotherapy before she succumbed to the dreaded disease. Fellow artist and the family’s spokesperson, Loren Erasmus, says: “She only went for one chemotherapy session and then she deteriorated fast and we were all shocked to hear she had passed away. It’s still so unbelievable. It all went so fast.”