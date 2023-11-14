Wesbank thought it was being treated to a wedding when the red carpet was rolled out at the Little Jabez Daycare Centre last week. But it was all for the graduates of the Grade R and Grade RR classes, who arrived in style for their mini-prom on 7 November.

ESCORTED: Charlene Mackriel, 5. As the toddlers gear up for primary school next year, principal and owner Ester Haas, 53, hosted a send-off fit for matrics, complete with dancing, celebs and entertainment under the theme “One night with the stars”. Ester reveals it was compulsory for all 40 learners to attend their special night and prom tickets were sold at R150. HUGE JOL: Little Jabez learners. She says: “Each child was paired with a partner, so there were 20 couples and I told them to imagine it as their matric ball and the parents gave their cooperation.

“We live in an area where the danger [crime] is high and I just wanted to make a good impact and have the little ones end their year with good memories.” As the toddlers gear up for primary school next year, principal and owner Ester Haas, 53, hosted a send-off fit for matrics, complete with dancing, celebs and entertainment under the theme “One night with the stars”. pic supplied The learners aged five to six years old were joined by special guest Herton Joseph from the Maak My Famous TV show, while an educator shared tips for primary school, and model Jaden Domingo gave a motivational speech. Esther says: “The evening was very successful, the parents, children and community were very excited because this is a first in Wesbank. They were dancing and having fun.”

Lee Anther an Brayton pic supplied The prom took place at the daycare from 7pm to 9pm and the venue was opgedoen. Parents went all out for their little graduates, with two tots arriving in a mini convertible Mercedes-Benz. LARNEY GEDOENTE: Terwin Swartz drives his partner in a Merc. Mom Terissa Swartz says: “I dropped them on the corner and drove ahead and when I saw them arrive, it was such a nice experience.”