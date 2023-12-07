The relationship between Ben Ungermann and Leigh-Anne Williams looks to have soured after he distanced himself from their ice cream business. The MasterChef Australia 2017 runner-up, who co-owns Ungermann Ice Cream with the Good Hope FM radio and SABC presenter, shared the news on Instagram, writing: “ I AM NO LONGER A PART OF UNGERMANN ICE CREAM... I ask my friends, fans and family to no longer support the business as it is no longer anything to do with my brand.

“I pray the current owners do through right thing and up hold my standards. Leigh Anne Williams @ungermann_icecream leighannewilliams”. Ben Ungermann is teaching South Africans how to make yummy ice cream. African News Agency During his time on the MasterChef show in 2017, Ben, 36, gained a reputation for his creative ice cream flavours and was thus dubbed the “King Of Ice cream”. The two met when he came to Cape Town for cooking demos, and after finding fame on the reality TV show, before the lovebirds reportedly got engaged in 2020.

That is now water under the bridge, as Ben apologised to his “friend” Leigh-Anne, 41, after deleting the post and releasing a follow-up statement on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Ungermann (@ben_ungermann) He wrote: “Dear South Africa. I wish to rectify Sunday's post. The statement I made was rash and emotional. “I would like to clarify that Ungermann Ice Cream has been a 1-year adventure with its many ups and downs.

“My choice to leave the company is for personal reasons. I do wish Ungermann Ice Cream Cape Town the very best and I am happy that my ice cream legacy will continue on in South Africa. KWAAD: Intsa post. He continued: “My friend Leigh-Anne has been an avid supporter of mine and I appreciate her encouragement and partnership during my time in this beautiful country. She has been the most instrumental and impactful person in my life and I truly do wish her the best and would like to apologise publicly to her for Sunday’s post. “I only wish the best for her and the team and would like to retract my post on Sunday and ask you to continue supporting this business that was built out of love. Much love South Africa.”