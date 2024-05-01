Mi Casa feel blessed to be returning to the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), which is set to be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this weekend. “It’s always been a dream of ours and a place to express our style of music,” the trio told Independent Media Lifestyle.

The group consists of lead singer and guitarist, J'Something - whose real name is Joao da Fonseca – producer and pianist, Sipho “Dr Duda” Mphahlaza and trumpeter, Moshe “Mo-T” Kgasoane. While they have previously performed at the festival, they are now looking forward to once again serenading attendees or “Festinos” as they are affectionately referred to. “This feeling never gets old as we always prepare a world-class performance and of course, doing what we love on the big stage.”

The “Jika” hitmakers are also thrilled to be sharing CTIJF’s stages with international stars and local talents in the jazz and jazz-related genres, but they believe that they have something unique to offer. “We stay true to our sound and keep getting better and better at what we do each year.” Benjamin Jephta. Picture: Supplied. Meanwhile, Benjamin Jephta is relishing the opportunity to perform in his hometown at the 21st edition of the event.

“I am originally from Mitchells Plain and this city was responsible for moulding me as a musician and artist,” the acclaimed bassist and composer explained. “This project was born out of my lived experience during my time in Cape Town, so to now go back to the source and present something quite personal to me is very exciting.” The artist, renowned for fusing traditional and contemporary sounds, is anticipating electrifying performances from the star-studded CTIJF line-up.

“I’m also excited for people to see the world-class artists we have in South Africa.” These musicians are set to join an illustrious list of international acts at CTIJF, which has been dubbed, “Africa’s Grandest Gathering”. The 2024 Grammy-nominated Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke are set to perform at the 21st edition of the Cape Town Jazz Festival. Picture: Supplied. Grammy-nominated vocalist Gretchen Parlato and acclaimed guitarist Lionel Loueke will be among them and the duo will perform their collaborative feature, “Lean In”.

This song, which musically narrates the tale of 20 years of connection, inspiration and friendship between two musical soulmates, saw Parlato being nominated for the Best Jazz Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards in February. They will be joined by award-winning virtuoso guitarist Jimmy Dludlu, whose mesmerising melodies and infectious rhythms are set to be a festival highlight. This year’s CTIJF will also introduce new talents, formats and four stages, as organisers noted it will be bigger and better than ever.

Lindsay Rhoda, the event’s head of talent, believes Festinos are in for a sensory treat. “Each artist in this year’s line-up brings a unique perspective and unparalleled talent to the stage, collectively embodying the spirit of creativity and innovation that has defined this festival over the years,” she said. Ami Faku. Picture: Supplied. The other artists rounding off the line-up include:

– Ami Faku (SA) – Billy Monama (SA) – Carlo Mombelli & The Prisoners of Strange (SA)

– Clint L (SA) – Daliwonga (SA) – Darshan Doshi Trio featuring Mark Hartsuch and Tony Grey (India/US)

– Francesca Biancoli (Italy/SA) – Jab A Jaw (SA) – Judith Sephuma (SA)

– Kokoroko (UK) – Kujenga (SA) – Mac G (SA)

– Mandisi Dyantyis (SA) – Matt Bianco (UK) – MonoNeon (USA)

– Moonchild (USA) – Nduduzo Makhathini Trio featuring Omagugu (SA) – Radio Sechaba (SA)

– Mervyn Africa (SA) – Thandi Ntuli (SA) – Tunde of Lighthouse Family (UK)

– The Yussef Dayes Experience (UK) – Zoe Modiga (SA) Ticket information:

No under-10s and no pass-outs will be allowed at the event, which is cashless. The general admission festival ticket is priced at R950 per night, per person, which also grants access to the Kippies and Manenberg stages. Surcharge tickets are in operation for the Rosies and Moses Molelekwa stages at R30 per person per show.

Please note that this surcharge is to manage capacity in the venues, which can only seat 1 500 per show. Festivalgoers must purchase a general festival ticket before they buy surcharged show tickets. General admission and surcharge tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.

With a free concert set to be held in the Mother City’s Greenmarket Square ahead of the festival on Thursday (May 2) from 4pm, CTIJF will also be hosting a series of free-to-attend masterclasses at the Artscape Theatre Centre. Sponsored by the global streaming platform Spotify, with support from Artscape and Ozow, these masterclasses promise to be an enriching experience. They are also set to provide insights into the world of jazz music from renowned industry professionals such as Makhathini, Doshi, Parlato, Loueke and Dayes.

Spotify will also host a session, with the masterclasses set to be guided by South African jazz vocalist and businesswoman, Bev Scott-Brown. The masterclasses will take place at The Arena, Artscape on Saturday, May 4, starting at 9am, with the doors opening from 8am. Attendees are encouraged to register online to secure their spot as seating is limited.