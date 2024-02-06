Cape Town stage star Loukmaan Adams and his wife Shaakirah are broadening their horizons by adding “education” to their resume. The couple have opened a crèche called Happy Gifts Educare, in Woodstock, following the sudden closure of the only educare in the community, which left parents, their kids and teachers high and dry.

The couple, who live in Walmer Estate saved the day by opening their own educare at 80 Roodebloom Road, along with investors Laeeka and Haroun Branquet. Loukmaan says: “Just weeks ago, my wife and I were approached to assist in establishing a much-needed children’s institution. “With an existing school closing its doors, our community was left stranded, with nowhere for kids to go while parents worked.

“Teachers were also left unpaid, adding to the hardship. As parents ourselves, we knew we had to step in. “Now, under the Unity Foundation, we’re working tirelessly to build a better tomorrow for our youth. “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of a community educare centre called Happy Gifts Educare, catering to kids from foundation phase to grade R.”

The couple have opened a crèche called Happy Gifts Educare, in Woodstock, following the sudden closure of the only educare in the community, which left parents, their kids and teachers high and dry. Picture: Supplied The couple have opened a crèche called Happy Gifts Educare, in Woodstock, following the sudden closure of the only educare in the community, which left parents, their kids and teachers high and dry. Picture: Supplied Shaakirah adds: “My kids, aged 3, 4, and 5 attend the school which closed so we too were affected. I attended this school when I was a child, about 20 years ago. “The teachers who were dismissed were all my teachers. The school had good academic records and we wanted to continue with this. “Loukmaan and I spoke to the teachers, we had a meeting and then decided to take over, along with another couple who invested with us.”

Shaakirah says she approached the owner of a vacant building for the crèche. “Caroline Fusch used to have a French nursery school on the same premises and she closed down because of Covid and because preschools are so close to her heart, she would not lease the property out and talk unless it was for an preschool. “When we spoke to her, she was pretty emotional and she was more than happy to lease the premises to us.”

DREAM TEAM: (L-R): Loukmaan Adams and Shaakirah Adams, Amanda Manuel, Caroline Fusch, Laeeka and Haroun Branquet. Picture: Supplied Amanda Manuel, aka Teacher Mandy, who has been with the crèche for 30 years, has been appointed as the new principal and says she is grateful for getting a second chance. She says: “The fruits of my labour over the past 33 years is clearly evident in the overwhelming response from my past pupils who displayed so much confidence in me to employ me firstly, and secondly to entrust with me with the responsibility of nurturing their children. This has definitely been my passion and now we look forward to a new vision.” Shaakirah Adams. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, Loukmaan appealed for donations for their 35 learners, saying: “We officially opened the Educare Centre last week and we’re reaching out for your support, whether it’s soft toys, books, or any other donations, every contribution counts.