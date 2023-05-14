With Mother’s Day today, IOL Entertainment got to meet the moms behind Mzansi’s A-lister celebs. Sunday, May 14, is circled as Mothers Day this year and for those who still have moms around, we’re sure you’re planning to pull out all the stops to make mom’s day extra special.

We caught up with local celebs to find out who their moms are and what they admire about them. “Idols SA” season 13 winner Paxton Fielies celebrates her mom Crystal Fielies, 50. Paxton Fielies and her mom Crystal. Picture: Supplied “My mom is such a light in my life and in many other’s lives. She has the kindest and most forgiving heart, she loves gently and deeply. If I can be half the woman that she is, I will truly succeed in life.”

“Idols SA” season 4 winner Jody Williams says her mom, Colleen Williams, 60, is her biggest supporter. Jody Williams and her mom Colleen. Picture: Supplied “An exceptional human and an amazing mother is what she is!” She’s strong, independent and has such a beautiful soul. My mom’s my backbone and my best friend – always up for a ‘cookies & tea’ venting sesh. “She won’t be impressed with me flaunting her age, but 63 has never looked sweeter! Love You Mumsi ❤️”.

Rapper Early B says nobody compares to his mom Linda Swartz, 71. Early B with his mom Linda and his sister Rochelle. Picture: Supplied All moms are love, but my mom always makes me feel extra special. She always has time for me, always ready with a hug and acts as my permanent pillow. “My mommy’s advice carries me through many trials and I couldn’t have been blessed with a better mom.

“I am deeply appreciative for the beautiful mom I have, filled with wisdom, and she is a loving gift from God.” “Real Housewives of Gqeberha (RHOGQ)” Liz Prins says she is a “mommy’s girl”, the only one as well. She pays homage to her mom Elizabeth, 73, for raising her to be the strong-willed woman she is. Liz Prins with her mom Elizabeth. Picture: Supplied “My mom is called ‘ma Lizzie’ to everyone younger or older.

“I’m an only daughter, she was 18 when she had me. “She has always been very supportive of me, she would use her last few cents to buy me that dress I wanted for a party or matric ball, I remember when I was 16, I went to three matric balls as a date and she bought me three dresses in one year for these balls and we were very poor at the time. “When my husband died, she came to stay with me for six months to help and support me with my children while I had to focus on my business.

“My mom is my confidant too, I will call her when I have relationship problems and she just loves listening to my stories. “My mother is not afraid to voice her opinion of me, even right now whilst RHOGQ aired, she would call me afterwards and shout and say, why did you say this or that and she loves all the ladies on the show. “Ma Lizzie, my mom is loving, humble, has a fierce sense of pride, a generous heart and a crazy sense of humour, I love teasing her and making her laugh. She has nine grandchildren.

“We should appreciate our moms, love and spoil them as they will not always be around, I love my mom and appreciate and respect her, I don’t always say it but I do love you Ma Lizzie.” “Roomies” actress Felix Mlangeni say her mom Sis Zungu, 60, is her biggest inspiration. Felix Mlangeni and mom Zungu. Picture: Supplied “She’s a theatre actress and singer. She used to be part of an all-women group called Afrika Mamas. She now has her own group called Uju, also all women.

“My mom means the world to me. I’m a strong and independent woman today because of her.” Ntando Zondi who plays young Shaka in “Shaka iLembe” on Mzansi Magic, says his mom Khanyisile Gama, 43, has many roles. Ntando Zondi and his mom Khanyisile Gama. “She means a lot to me. I refer to her as mom, one of the best.

“She is a wonderful human being, my first date❤️ “She’s my doctor, my friend and my teacher … I mean she’s my all.” Comedian Yaaseen Barnes celebrates his mom Amina Barnes, 70, and his mother-in-law Nuraan Masoet, 62, who are both retired teachers.

Yaaseen Barnes with mom Amina (red scarf) and Mother-in-law Nuraan (blue scarf). Picture: Supplied “I’ve been blessed with two mothers who are both smart, wise and caregivers, not only to me but to everyone who have come through their homes and classroom doors. “The home I grew up in and the home I was welcomed into isn't just a house, they’re an oasis of love and warmth. “Everyone is welcome. The lounge hardly gets used because everyone just sits in the kitchen, that’s how you know you’re home (I hope I’m making sense).

“I’ve learnt and become everything I am because of their teaching and guidance.” “Idols SA” season 17 winner, Berry Trytsman, says her mom Rialette Segal, 64, a former opera singer, is the reason she sings. Berry Trytsman and Rialette. Picture: Supplied “My mom was an opera singer in her younger days, my dad too, that’s how they met and they are the reason I have this talent.

“Without my mom, I would never have pursued my singing, she invested in my singing in every aspect, she loves the fact that I can also sing, it makes her happy. Without my mom, I would never have been where I am. “My mom is my rock, I’m very blessed to have her as my mom.” “The River” actor Vuyo Biyela says he lives to make his mom Thobekile Biyela, 52, proud.

Vuyo Biyela and Thobekile. “My mother is the making of me. She is so true, so sure of me, and I feel I have something to live for, someone I must not disappoint. She’s the love of my life.” Shannon Esra from “Lioness” says her mom Diane, 69, is perfect. Shannon Esra (baby) with mom Diane. Picture: Supplied “In a thousand lifetimes, in a thousand parallel universes, and alternative galaxies, it is this woman, my mother, who would remain unchanged.

“She is my first love; my first experience of touch and knowing; safety and security. I will love this woman with an indelible certainty as long as my body carries breath. My mother celebrates her 70th birthday on May 21. “She is, and will always remain the perfect Mother for me. Happy Mother’s Day, Ma. I will love you forever.” “Suidooster” lead actress Jill Levenberg compared her 74-year-old mom Carol Levenberg’s love to “a blanket on cold days”.

Jill Levenberg and mom Carol. Picture: Supplied “My mom is at a sensitive age where she has grown more and more reliant on us in her golden years. It’s an honour to be able to take care of her since she’s always been a rock to us, a safe space, and she’s loved us fiercely. “She still amuses us with her sharp wit and sense of humour and still cooks when she’s up to it. Her love has been like a blanket on cold days. We love and appreciate you unspeakably mom. ❤️” Media personality Keeno-Lee Hector says his mom Bonita Carletti Thomas, 67, is the best representation of home.

Keeno-Lee Hector and mom Bonita. Picture: Supplied “My mom is one of my closest friends, my confidant, my most ardent supporter. She encouraged and enabled me to pursue a career in the arts, for which I will be eternally grateful. She is the best representation of the word ‘home’. And makes a pretty mean toastie.” Media Personality Shimmy Isaacs says her mother Frieda Baarman, 59, is her role model. Shimmy Isaacs with mom Frieda Baarman. Picture: Supplied “My mother is my role model, this is the woman who raised me with high values and principles and because of that, I am able to withstand whatever this world throws at me. She taught me to work for what I want in life.

“She said that whatever I do, it has to be with God first and then kindness and love. I was able to in front of me, see how she had to navigate her life through hardships. “In our family, we have managed to break stereotypes, we talk about our feelings, no matter how uncomfortable it is, we give each other space to exist.” “Suidooster” actress Jawaahier Petersen celebrates her mom Madeegha Anders, 61.

Jawaahier Petersen with mom Madeegha. Picture: Supplied “My mommy is my biggest fan, always cheering me on. She watches all my work and is always in my corner. I’ve now come to realise my mother loves my children more than she loves me but that is how the world works, love you mom!” Award winning content creator Nadia Jaftha admires the strength of her mother Nawal Jaftha. Nadia Jaftha and mom Nawal. Picture: Supplied “My mother Nawal is truly my best friend. Her strength is something I’ll always admire and whenever I am asked who my hero is, I always say it’s her because it’s honestly the truth.