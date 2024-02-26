Nominated for Song of the Year at the 021 Music Awards in 2021, as well as Producer of the Year at the Cape Town Artist Awards, the 24-year-old says this 10 track album has been close to three years in the making.

Local music maestro Bjorn Martin aka B Major is finally set to release his much anticipated debut album titled ‘Matters of the Heart’ this week.

“The theme of this album is all about emotions, love and relationships. It caters to anyone who enjoys soulful music, it doesn’t just resonate with a certain age group but targets anyone who has experienced love and relationships,” he says.

“I am already working on Volume 2 and have a few demos out already and three singles which I released across all digital platforms.

“This is not something I do for fame or clout but because of my love for music. I spent a lot of time and effort putting this together. The titles of the songs speak to matters of the heart which is why I made that the title of the album.”