Singer Portia Hlazo aka LadyTia is dropping a feel good track this Freedom Day, titled ‘Freedom is love.’ The 48-year-old DJ from Parow North has been in the music business since 2001 and says the track honours those who lost their lives fighting for the freedom we enjoy today. Freedom Day is celebrated on 27 April annually.

“Today we are all free and get to attend any school and marry anyone across races which was not the case in the past. Since 1994, we have achieved a lot as a country and we should celebrate the positive.” The Gqom and Amapiano artist says she has toned it down and switched it up to Afro-Jazz to get the message across. “When people listen to my single, I want the take away to be that we should not take freedom for granted, a great price was paid to give us freedom.”

Portia’s love for music was ignited when she secured her first job at the then P4 Radio station as a receptionist. She then joined Fine Music Radio from 2000 to 2004 but decided to raise her family. She says the time at home made her miss out on the ever evolving radio technology. She then decided to sign up for a course at the Kue DJ Academy where she got clued up again.