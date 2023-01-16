After complaints flooded social media that the Kaap hadn’t been included, Big Concerts and Live Nation Comedy, have announced that one more tour date for Hart’s upcoming comedy SA tour Reality Check has been added.

After packing out venues in Mzansi, the US funnyman is now scheduled to be at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, on Wednesday, February 15. Tickets will go on sale from Friday, January 13 at 9am on Ticketmaster.

Hart’s Reality Check tour will then move on to Tshwane’s Sun Bet Arena at Time Square Casino from Friday, February 17 until Sunday, February 19.

Just last week, the stand-up comedian and Hollywood star rubbed Capetonians up the wrong way when he announced that an additional date would be added to his South African tour due to popular demand.