Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are reportedly “taking a break” after her friends stepped in and intervened. The 46-year-old rapper and the 28-year-old wed in December last year.

Bianca is an Australian architect who has worked for Kanye since 2020. An insider told the outlet: “Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision. “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”

The source noted that although the rapper “has been a lot happier and more focused with her around,” their relationship seems to have “taken its toll on her a bit with everyone having their opinion.” Kanye, who is currently staying at a luxury complex-turned-recording studio in Saudi Arabia, is reportedly focused on making new music with Ty Dollar $ign and therefore “not that worried” about the status of his marriage. “[Bianca] may go back to him for the album launch — she loves the lifestyle — but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn’t,” the source claimed, adding that the Grammy winner’s biggest concern at the moment is “finding distribution after losing so many connections due to his antisemitic remarks last year.