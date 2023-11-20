Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are reportedly “taking a break” after her friends stepped in and intervened.
The 46-year-old rapper and the 28-year-old wed in December last year.
Bianca is an Australian architect who has worked for Kanye since 2020.
An insider told the outlet: “Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision.
“He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”
The source noted that although the rapper “has been a lot happier and more focused with her around,” their relationship seems to have “taken its toll on her a bit with everyone having their opinion.”
Kanye, who is currently staying at a luxury complex-turned-recording studio in Saudi Arabia, is reportedly focused on making new music with Ty Dollar $ign and therefore “not that worried” about the status of his marriage.
“[Bianca] may go back to him for the album launch — she loves the lifestyle — but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn’t,” the source claimed, adding that the Grammy winner’s biggest concern at the moment is “finding distribution after losing so many connections due to his antisemitic remarks last year.
“Her friends let her know exactly how they feel, and they told her that she needs to wake the f*** up.
“She knows that she has shut out those close to her, and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage,” the source continued, adding that she is both “aware of Kanye’s controlling ways” and “starting to see things from an outside perspective.”
The musician reportedly “has a set of rules for Bianca”, which allegedly includes “never speak”, “wear what he wants her to wear”, “eat certain food items” and “work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.”