Another day, another sexual assault case in Hollywood.
Jamie Foxx is the latest star to be accused in a lawsuit filed in New York City on Wednesday that alleges he groped a woman at a rooftop bar and restaurant in Manhattan in August 2015.
The plaintiff, identified in the complaint only as Jane Doe, said the assault occurred in a secluded corner of the Catch NYC rooftop lounge after she and a friend had approached the star and had their pictures taken with him.
The 55-year-old actor’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.
The lawsuit said Foxx began gryping the woman and putting his hands under her clothing against her will until her friend found the two of them, interrupting the encounter, and she left.
The actor is best known for his Academy Award-winning portrayal of singer Ray Charles in the 2004 film Ray.
He is one of the latest high-profile celebrities accused of sexual wrongdoing in a recent series of lawsuits filed under the Adult Survivors Act, a New York state law allowing such lawsuits to be filed in court even if the statutes of limitations have run out.
Meanwhile, Axl Rose is also being sued for sexual assault and battery.
The Guns N’ Roses frontman is facing a lawsuit from model and actress Sheila Kennedy, who alleged he used his status to “manipulate, control and violently sexually assault” her at a New York hotel in 1989.
The 61-year-old rocker’s lawyer branded the accusation “fictional” and questioned the timing of the action.