Jamie Foxx is the latest star to be accused in a lawsuit filed in New York City on Wednesday that alleges he groped a woman at a rooftop bar and restaurant in Manhattan in August 2015.

The plaintiff, identified in the complaint only as Jane Doe, said the assault occurred in a secluded corner of the Catch NYC rooftop lounge after she and a friend had approached the star and had their pictures taken with him.

The 55-year-old actor’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.

The lawsuit said Foxx began gryping the woman and putting his hands under her clothing against her will until her friend found the two of them, interrupting the encounter, and she left.