Local actor, Earl Hendricks has gone behind the camera and added director and producer to his resume as he gears up to launch his debut film. Hendricks, 42, from Claremont is sure to ruffle some feathers with his film, Lost Hope.

He was born in Mitchells Plain and later moved to Retreat where he attended St. Mary’s Primary School, but later uprooted again to Steenberg and Lavender Hill. Now he says he is finally ready to tackle the scourge of mental health and childhood trauma in a gripping true story film this year. Earl Hendricks. Picture: Supplied The actor previously has his acting talent displayed in Afrikaans soapies Sarah Se Geheim, Arendsvlei, the hot new docu-series Catch Me A Killer, Summer Tide, Of Kings and Prophets, and had his face splashed across International campaigns for Oral B and Emirates Airlines.

But now Hendricks is changing the narrative to add his voice to his own film. This self-funded project was produced with only an iPhone 13 and conceptualised and co-written by Hendricks and written, directed, edited, and co-produced by Norman Leslie, 37, from Kraaifontein. Norman Leslie. Picture:Supplied Based on his childhood experiences, Hendricks unflinchingly addresses the impact of trauma and the struggle to break the cycle of silence.

Together with Leslie, they promise to take audiences on a harrowing journey into the world of sexual abuse, addiction, and mental health in the coloured male community. Hendricks says: “I created a fictional story based on my lived experiences, but I created a fictional world of fictional characters and that’s why I have a younger brother in the story, which I don’t have in real life. “So I’m telling the story of this character that I created, whose name is Darryn, and his younger brother.

“I shared my journey with mental health issues because of a childhood rape. “I’m taking the suicide of my cousin who hanged himself, using bits and pieces from different events in my life and people close to me and meshing it all into one story.” Lost Hope scene. Picture: Supplied Hendricks says the goal of the film is to create a conversation around taboo topics – largely affecting males on the Cape Flats.