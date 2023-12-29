While many might know him as a fresh-faced neatly-groomed butch guy by day, singer Craig Jordaan transforms into a goddess at night, doing all his “Beyonce moves”. The former Idols South Africa top 16 finalist from Elsies River is back with a brand-new act and wants to share his latest music experience in Spain with fans in his upcoming New Year’s Eve show.

Ahead of the show, Craig spilled the tea about his rebranding and image change, but says he doesn’t have a name for his alter ego like his hero Beyonce aka Sasha Fierce. EXCITED: Craig Jordaan wants to show his fans what he did in Spain at Nikita’s on Sunday night. Picture supplied Craig jokes: “With all the dancing I’ve been doing on stage in Spain, I lost a lot of weight and served all of my Beyonce moves.” The silky-voiced entertainer says his new look is the most comfortable he has ever been in his own skin.

Since his appearance on season 15 of Idols SA, Craig says the show opened up a different perception of himself in his exploration. He explains: “When I joined Idols SA, my first performance saw me transform on stage. The rebranding only happened because my on-stage appearance is very vast now and very different. The reason is because the person I’ve become on stage is completely different to my personal self, a complete opposite.” ALTER EGO: Jordaan at night. Picture supplied According to Craig, during the day he is “laid-back and boring”, but on stage his “big personality comes out”.