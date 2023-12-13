Cookbook author and celebrity chef Fatima Sydow hasn’t shied away from her cancer diagnosis. The 49-year-old has remained positive and constantly updates her legions of fans via her social media channels.

In July this year, she revealed that her Soft Tissue Sarcoma had advanced to stage 4 cancer. The 49-year-old has remained positive and constantly updates her legions of fans via her social media channels. Picture: Supplied “Third year in, Soft tissue sarcoma stage 4 Cancer. An extremely rare and aggressive type of cancer... I am so grateful for the time granted to me thus far... so much mercy,” she wrote in an Instagram post. The latest news to come from her family is that the author “is currently in a critical condition, bravely battling stage 4 cancer.”

But that hasn’t stopped the influx of misinformation doing the rounds on social media. After a false report stating that the TV host had died, her family was forced to issue a statement. “It has come to our attention that there is a false message circulating about the passing of our beloved sister and aunt, Fatima Sydow. We want to clarify that this information is NOT true,” wrote the Sydow family.

“Please refrain from spreading unverified information and join us in uplifting Fatima with your heartfelt duas/prayers. Your love and support mean the world to us,” the statement continued. The family also reminded fans that due to Sydow’s condition, they won’t be able to accommodate any visitors.