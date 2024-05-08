The Tyla takeover is on. The Johannesburg-born singer made her debut at the glitzy Met Gala in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night. Fresh from her Grammy Award success earlier this year, there seems to be no end to her meteoric rise to superstar status.

For “fashion’s biggest night”, the Water singer wore a beigetoned, floor-length, full-body cast gown with an organza train by Balmain. In a towel: Doja Cat. Picture: @23metgala on X To complete the look, she carried a clear hour- glass-shaped clutch a nod at the gala’s theme this year, “The Garden of Time”. For a dramatic change to her natural curls, the 22-year-old singer wore her hair in a sleeklayered bob.

On her eye-catching look, she says: “We were looking to do something creative, something completely different for my first Met Gala. “So when Balmain showed me the idea and sketch, I just knew it was perfect. “ I’m excited and a little nervous, but I’m looking forward to having a fun night at The Met!” The figure forming dress was so tight she had to be carried up the iconic front steps.

All black: Zendaya. Picture: @23metgala on X When she was asked whether she would be able to sit down during the night, she said, “Who cares, guys, I’m cute!” Meanwhile, co-hosts of the night, Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez also turned heads with their fashion choices. Zendaya showed up in a black gown that was half as long as the staircase – a 1996 piece from designer John Galliano’s Givenchy era.