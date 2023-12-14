The first long weekend of December has arrived with loads of lekker events to get you in the festive mood. Cape Town’s oldest club, The Galaxy, turns 45 this year and die ding gaan ruk this weekend.

The Gala was opened by Chiba Jeram Patel on 14 December 1978, as a disco restaurant that offered an a la carte menu with a small dance floor. The cover charge was R2 during the week and R3 weekends and on Sundays R3.50. IT’S PARTY CENTRAL: The Galaxy is 45 this weekend In May 1979, the movie Saturday Night Fever with John Travolta hit the silver screen and the disco craze was in full swing and the Gala exploded. Situated at 104 College Road, Athlone, the nightclub became known for promoting local talents, including Jonathan Butler, Hugh Masekela, and TKZee, and hosted global acts such as Sybil, Coolio, Robin S, and more.

In recent years, the club has been run by Jeram’s son Kanthielal, who says: “When we opened the Galaxy in 1978 we knew nothing about managing a nightclub. OPEN DOORS: Owner Kanthielal “The only entertainment background we had was that of managing two cinemas at the time which was Kismet Cinema in Athlone and Cine 400 in Rylands.” The club is hosting a special celebration this Saturday with live bands and performances by, among others, Vernon Castle, DJs Ready D, Brian Bohorn, Luda Ash and more.

Cover charge is R100 and includes entry to Galaxy and West End. Doors open at 7pm. Jazz on the Lawn is taking place this Saturday at Bevcan Sports Field in Epping Industria. IT’S PARTY CENTRAL: The Galaxy is 45 this weekend Presented by Uncle Cal Productions and Band Aid SA, this year’s line up consists of Cape Flats soloists, bands and international acts such as Claire Phillips, CW Music Foundation, The Fancy Galada Band, Carmen X-clusive and more.