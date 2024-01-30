The Danish singer and songwriter, Martin Høybye, has collaborated with a South African artist from Constantia on the importance of mental health, in a song titled Freedom Is A State Of Mind. The single was co-written by Capetonian Justine Hansen and Martin Høybye in Cape Town. And although both artists are from different ends of the world, they quickly found common ground.

Justine says: “The song calls us to protect places of sanctuary, inner and outer, in order to gain increased self-possession and with that more humanity, simplification and healing with ripple effects. “It is also a call to create safe spaces for dialogue where people can speak their truth more freely, even when it goes against convenience and convention. When we make space for a balancing of different voices and ideas, we broaden our choices.” She says that she also observed that freedom is a collective value which cannot exist in isolation and when we disrespect the freedoms of others, we erode our own freedom.

She adds: “Conversely, when we choose a state of mind that embraces the freedom of others, we liberate ourselves too.” The track was released on 19 January and is the third single from Martin Høybye’s upcoming album “Songs in the Key of Collaboration.” Song cover Martin says the song was inspired by Justine’s background of overcoming turmoil and hardship in her youth.