Durbanville singer Cece Vee is dropping her new EP Past Midnight today and says it’s epic.

After making her music debut last year, she has released singles Wild Hearts, Black Light and DeLorean from the EP.

Her music graced the top spots on popular music app JOOX New Pop Hits playlist and also garnered a feature in an episode of the US TV series Good Trouble.

Now, Cece brings her year-long project full circle with the release of Past Midnight, the final track that completes her EP of the same name.

Cece, 25, says her EP, produced and written by Paul Gala and Mia Van Wyk, explores themes of healing, nostalgia, regret, heartache and personal growth.

“Over the past two years, I’ve been dealing with heartache and losses, life changes, anxiety and depressive feelings, all with a global pandemic as the cherry on top.

“I know many others have felt the same way.

“Through all the dark times, I have learnt so much about myself and grown into who I believe I was always meant to be.

“Past Midnight captures that emotional journey and ultimately shows that after every cycle of darkness, there will be light,”

