The Mother City’s best loved jazz music festival, the Cape Town Jazzathon, returns this year, with a whole lot more shows. JCQ Productions’ Craig Parks says: “The Cape Town Jazzathon takes on a different approach over the next few years with quite a few changes to both the format of the festival, and the programmes leading up to the festival.”

In a first, the Cape Town Jazzathon will host three festivals including the free Summer Showcase at the Amphitheatre at the V&A Waterfront on 12, 13 and 14 January, a long weekend festival over the Easter period and a ticketed festival in June 2024. Parks says: “The objective behind the three festivals is to create a Jazzathon Circuit where artists who emerge from the Summer Showcase, could eventually perform at other festival venues around Cape Town and surrounding areas.” The latest development includes the first ever Easter Jazz Camp being held at Karoo62 from 29 March to 1 April.

Nestled in the heart of the Klein Karoo along Route 62, this brand new venue caters for unique events and is located on the Oudekloof Farm. Owner Wessel Kriek, 58, is a former resident of Cape Town who grew up in Parow and moved to the Oudekloof farm a year ago. Kriek says: “We’re elated to share it with a wider audience through our partnership with Jazzathon. The Easter Camp promises a memorable, family-oriented event that combines nature, music and relaxation."