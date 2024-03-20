A renowned non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering youth through music and fostering cultural understanding, Musiquelaine SA, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. And as part of the celebrations, it will host the C-Flat Youth Jazz Festival under the theme “Celebrating Unity Through Jazz” tomorrow on Human Rights Day, with special appearances by Cape Town stars Loukmaan Adams and Mujahid George.

This festival will showcase the incredible talent of young musicians while promoting unity and cultural exchange through the power of jazz music, says founder Lainey Trequesser. “This anniversary not only commemorates a decade of empowering at-risk youth through music but also signifies the dawn of a new era as we relaunch with renewed energy and purpose.” Chairperson Ahmien van der Walt echoes this sentiment, emphasising the relaunch as a reaffirmation of the organisation’s commitment to cultural diversity, social cohesion and inter-cultural exchange.

Musiquelaine SA is also proud of the continuation of its partnership with the esteemed Orchestre National de Jazz (ONJ), which will be performing at the show tomorrow. The third C-Flat Youth Jazz Festival will not only showcase the talent and progress of participants from both organisations but also symbolise the commencement of a renewed commitment to artistic collaboration and cultural exchange sponsored by the French Institute. Frédéric Maurin, Artistic Director of the ONJ, expresses enthusiasm for the partnership highlighting its significance in the context of the organisation’s relaunch.