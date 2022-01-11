Britney Spears may be enjoying her new-found freedom a bit too much.

The pop star last week stripped kaal for a full-frontal nude selfie.

And on Sunday, the 40-year-old took it all off again, posing in nothing but a red thong as she paraded in front of the mirror.

Britney is clearly making the most of the end of her conservatorship and wants the hele Instagram to know it.

In one picture, she showed plenty of cheek in bright underwear, which she wore with a pair of sky-high stilettos.

The Toxic hitmaker captioned the images: “Booty time” along with red heart emojis.

It comes just a few days after she posted a full-frontal naked selfie to her Instagram, writing: “Free woman energy has never felt better.”

In the snap, the singer wore just a white choker around her neck and matching thigh-high stockings.

To cover her private parts, Britney used a pink flower and pink heart emoji, to abide by Instagram's community guidelines on nudity.

Some fans have expressed concern that Britney’s stoutgat antics might be a signal that she’s in danger of another meltdown – the last one happened in 2007, resulting in her being placed under conservatorship.

The singer’s social media content has become increasingly daring since a judge terminated her 13-year-long conservatorship last year, which had seen her life be micro-managed by father Jamie Spears.

The conservatorship controlled all aspects of her career and personal life, even preventing the mom of two from marrying and having more children.

Since the judgement in November, Britney has been living her best life, getting engaged to Sam Asghari before celebrating her 40th birthday with her fiancée in Mexico last month.

[email protected]