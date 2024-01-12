The 1000th episode of drama-filled Arendsvlei screened last night, and as usual viewers were not left disappointed. Between Beatrice’s controversial love life, Arendsvlei High’s many challenges and the antics of Wendy Newman and the Galants, there is always something that keeps the story fresh and unpredictable.

Sadly, in October 2023, kykNET&kie announced that the beloved telenovela has reached its final season. This series debuted on 1 October 2018, and went on to win three SAFTA awards in six seasons. Set against the backdrop of the fictional Arendsvlei High School, run by the Cupido family, the series tackled issues like depression, addiction, murder, revenge and teenage pregnancy.

Jolene Martin, who plays the role of matriarch Beatrice Cupido, says there have been many professional and personal highlights over the past six years, “but to reach 1000 episodes is a major milestone and huge achievement”. Jolene Martin in ‘Arendsvlei’ as Beatrice. Picture: Supplied Jolene tells the Daily Voice: “Being part of a show which has left such an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape is indescribable. “I’d like to thank our viewers because their support and love puts them in a category higher than fans. They cried and laughed with us every step of the way, and for that I will be forever grateful.”

Just a few days ago, viewers got the shock of their lives again when cop Kyle Borman (Dries Botha), and Beatrice’s ex-fiancé, broke the news to Beatrice that Clint Smith (Clayton Evertson) had died during a work assignment. Clayton Evertson plays Clint Smith. Picture: Supplied Last night, Clayton bid farewell to his Arendsvlei family with a heavy heart. He said: “I’m really going to miss our chats between scenes. When the camera was rolling, everyone was professional and serious, but as soon as that scene was over, we had such a good laugh together.

“We had serious conversations, but wow, we were mostly just being silly.” Clayton who also plays the role of gang leader Vernon in Spinners, says this is not the last we’ll see of him. He adds: “At the moment, I have three shows releasing this year for Showmax, MNet and kykNET respectively. Then there’s also a movie coming out soon that I’m super excited about. I can’t wait to share more with everyone.”