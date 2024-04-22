Renowned South African actor Sello Maake kaNcube created quite a stir at the weekend when he proudly shared pictures of him being conferred with a bogus honorary doctorate from the Trinity International Bible University, a bogus college not registered with education authorities in South Africa. The ‘Champions’ actor quickly had his bubble burst after social media users questioned his honorary doctorate in Philosophy in Business Administration.

Social media users left no stone unturned as they questioned whether Trinity International Bible University was a legitimate institution and why the ceremony took place in a warehouse. Maake kaNcube in his response to all the chatter online, clapped back and said: “To all those who felt like they had something to say, here is my official response. “Mess plus Age gives you a MESSAGE! Keep listening. 🎶 Keeping watching. Thank you all for your positive messages to these new developments. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 With my wife Pearl Mbewe Maake Kancube ♥️”

While the congratulations poured in for the actor, they were drowned by the Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande, who confirmed that Trinity International Bible University is not registered and therefore has no authority to offer any qualifications. “According to our records... Trinity International Bible University is not a registered private higher education institution. Trinity International Bible University is therefore not authorised to offer any qualifications, including honorary degrees. “We also wish to state that, as the department, we have written to Trinity International University before and warned them about continuing to operate illegally and for them to regularise their operations.