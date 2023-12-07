Social media was lit this week as news spread that the iconic SABC 2 comedy series Vetkoek Paleis will be replacing the long-running soapie 7de Laan. SABC’s Head of Platforms for Video Entertainment, David Makubyane, told Daily Voice: “One of the first repeat programmes as the 7de Laan contract ends on 26 December, will from the 27th, broadcast Vetkoek Paleis as a placeholder. These will be placeholders until the new and fresh content comes onto the channel.”

He says the SABC 2 will be repositioned to be a mass market channel. The channel would be running repeats in the first quarter of next year but exciting changes were on cards. A community of fans who formed an official 7de Laan Facebook page, however, said the SABC's decision to bring back the 27-year-old sitcom Vetkoek Paleis was a slap in the face. The group called "7de Laan My Nou Amptelik" wrote: "This is a 'wise' move just so that we [Afrikaans community] do not complain about them having a mandate to air shows that are in Afrikaans as well and that they are not fulfilling that mandate. What a way to shut the mouths of Afrikaans-speaking citizens and make people believe that they actually care about diversity.