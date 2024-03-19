The lead singer of Cape Town’s ‘Goodluck’ band, Juliet Harding, did a public gender reveal at the Kirstenbosch Summer Concert on Sunday. Harding and co-founder band member Ben Peters announce their first pregnancy and relationship status, in February.

The couple who form part of the vibrant pop music group, Goodluck, recently shared the news in an Instagram post and were flooded with messages of congratulations and ‘goodluck’. Jules and Ben are expecting their first child together in June, and while in front of a live audience of 5000 people, they did an exciting gender reveal that sparked even more excitement to their annual show. The couple are having a baby girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GoodLuck (@goodlucklive) A heavily pregnant Harding said: “Last night we got to reveal the gender of our little baby girl to 5000 of our most treasured hometown fans and the experience was simply magical! “To feel all that love and support, was like nothing I have ever experienced. Also, to have been in nature and amongst all those trees and plants - it was so surreal.” Harding says she will still be bouncing around with the band until April until the band goes on a short break to allow Harding to get in some maternity leave.

“As a band we are planning on gigging until the end of April, when I will be almost eight-months pregnant - it's a bit of an ambitious goal but so far it has been manageable physically, even though my little one gets jiggled around a fair amount, that will probably have to slow down soon. “We are looking forward to some time off, about three or four months. “I will be doing song writing a lot and just being present for the little one. It's a special time for us and we plan to soak in every second”.