Britney Spears takes her lawyer out to lunch and thanks him for "turning her life around" following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship.

The 40-year old pop star was locked in a conservatorship governed by her family from 2008 until 2021 and took to Instagram to thank her lawyer after he helped her regain control of her multimillion dollar fortune.

Alongside a photo of the pair wearing pink outfits for a lunch date, she wrote: "This man has turned my life around … So many exciting projects ahead.

“We accidentally matched for lunch !!!!

“Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always!!!!! Pssss Mathew Rosengart … I simply adore you!!!!"(sic)

When the conservatorship was terminated by a Los Angeles court back in November, former federal prosecutor Mathew called it a "monumental day" for the “Stronger” hitmaker.

He said in a statement: "It was a monumental day for Britney Spears. We have a safety net in place for Britney both on the personal side and on the financial side. But Britney, as of today, is a free woman and she’s an independent woman. And the rest, with her support system, will be up to Britney."

Prior to the termination of the conservatorship - which gave Britney's father Jamie extensive control over various aspects of the life -, the singer spoke to an LA court over the phone, branding the arrangement as "abusive."

She said: "I think this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t think I can live a full life. I feel ganged up on, I feel bullied and I feel alone.

