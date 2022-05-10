Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have set a wedding date – but are not telling anyone when it will be. The 28-year-old model got engaged to the popstar last September after seven years of dating and he’s now revealed that while they have trou plannetjies, they are determined to keep it hush-hush until after the big day.

Sam took to Instagram to pay tribute to Britney – who is pregnant with his first child and has two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline – on Mother’s Day and shared the news. He wrote: “Our lives has been a real life fairytale. Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen. “Also The big day has been set! But nobody will known until the day after.(sic)”