The kettle is a much needed appliance in the kitchens of the majority of homes in South Africa. There are more options for coatings and features on this formerly simple appliance than ever before. But before you choose a kettle that will work for you, be sure you know what you need.

Prior to purchasing a kettle, it is wise to think about the following. Electric or stovetop? The choice between an electric kettle and a traditional stovetop kettle is largely one of taste. Many different models of stovetop kettles are still on the market. In terms of energy efficiency, they fall short of electric kettles. While boiling water on a stovetop releases some heat into the air, electric kettles retain nearly all of the heat, allowing them to use nearly no energy at all. On the other hand, boiling water in a kettle set on an induction stovetop will still take relatively little energy. Whereas a gas stove top with a stovetop kettle will save ample energy. Easy to Pour Pouring out the contents of a good kettle shouldn't be a problem. Both the user's comfort and the flow rate can be optimized with this. The ideal kettle would have a highly adjustable spout. To avoid losing them, lids should be easy to open and, ideally, hinged. You won't have to constantly remove the lid to fill the kettle thanks to its wide spout.

Comfortable handle You'll find a wide range of kettles for sale on the Shop Scanner site, so you can choose one that suits your budget. Even when the kettle is full, it's vital that its weight remains balanced. This allows your fingers to move without fear of contacting a hot surface. You want a handle with a good grip, but not one that feels too heavy. Controls and indicators To make turning the kettle on and off easy, look for a big switch or light-touch controls. The indicator lights should be bright and visible, so you can see them even in low light. Whether you're a lefty or a righty, you should be able to see the water level indication without any trouble. You can choose a model with a tone or click to let you know when the water is boiling if you want a quieter one. Cost The price of kettles varies. Even if you get a cheap kettle, fixing it will cost you more. You should probably by the most affordable kettle that lasts a long time.

Rust resistant Certainly, a good kettle should resist rust and not need to be emptied and dried every time you’ve used it. Heats Water Fast Buy a kettle that heats water fast as they are efficient and will reduce your energy bill. Capacity Buy a kettle that holds a large volume of water as it allows you to boil enough water at once.