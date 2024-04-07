Cape Town - Several roads around Cape Town metro have been closed following minor incidents and obstructions caused by the wind and adverse weather conditions on Sunday morning. Cape Town Traffic Officers said they are dealing with minor incidents and obstructions caused by the wind and adverse weather conditions on Sunday morning.

The City of Cape Town's Traffic Services spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs, said: “Officers are removing debris and branches from the roadway in various parts of the city. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.” Jacobs added that traffic officers are also assisting at Main and Ranken Road in Strand, where roof sheeting was blown off a commercial premises. Western Cape - Strong Winds ahead of an approaching storm pic.twitter.com/oATFz0bhPO — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) April 7, 2024 “Officers are also removing debris and branches from the roadways in various parts of the city.

“The two sections of Baden Powell Drive remain closed. “The road is closed between Strandfontein Road and Capricorn Circle in Muizenberg, as well as the stretch of roadway between Oscar Mpetha and Mew Way in Khayelitsha. “Motorists are advised to proceed with caution,” Jacobs said.

Cape Town weather😔![CDATA[]]>😔 pic.twitter.com/6ULLx6LLpW — Number 1 Tsotsi (@SimthoDladla) April 7, 2024 In another incident, the Huguenot Tunnel has been opened in both directions for heavy motor vehicles after strong gusts ripped a trailer off a truck, causing it to topple over. In a video shared on social media by Cape Traffic and Safety Security on Facebook, the trailer can be seen falling over the barrier. Wind in Cape Town this morning causing havoc. pic.twitter.com/7DbEC9pOLu — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) April 7, 2024 This comes after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) upgraded its warnings for inclement weather over the weekend.

There is now an orange Level six warning for disruptive rain, resulting in possible localised flooding and damage to infrastructure over the metropole and other parts of the province, from Saturday into Monday, April 8. “There is also a level six warning for extremely windy conditions and a level four warning for damaging waves,” SAWS said. The following streets are affected: