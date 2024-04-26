An international non-profit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer has raised the alarm over high stem cell donor drop out rates in South Africa. More than 30 000 South Africans registered as stem cell donors last year but more than 50% of the matched donors changed their minds when they received the call for assistance, according to DKMS Africa.

Head of community engagement and communications at DKMS Africa, Palesa Mokomele, said when potential donors do not to follow through, it further delays the process of finding a suitable match, leading to longer waiting times for life-saving transplants. “These delays directly impact patient survival chances. Every donor dropping out reduces the pool of potential lifesavers,” she said. Some of the reasons why donors pull out is due to a lack of commitment to be involved in the transfusion process and the time factor.

Mokomele said some potential donors may also have fears about the donation process or misconceptions about the potential impact on their health. “We are working tirelessly to dispel these myths, such as the cost of donation or the impact on your health. For instance, donors won’t incur any financial burden and their stem cells fully regenerate after donation. “Open communication is key, learning more about the process and addressing potential concerns can help ensure informed and committed donors,” she said.