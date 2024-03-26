Peter de Villiers has been fired from GOOD after he was found guilty of sexual misconduct by the party’s National Management Committee (NMC). The 66-year-old former Springbok coach was suspended after he allegedly klopped aan by a fellow party member in January.

De Villiers allegedly groped the woman and was suspended after a complaint was lodged with cops. According to the party, this alleged incident happened while he dropped the complainant off at home following an event. The complainant reported him to GOOD’s national structure.

GOOD’s secretary-general Brett Herron confirmed De Villiers’ suspension yesterday. “Good’s NMC has terminated Peter de Villiers’ membership in the party and removed him as a member of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature,” he says. “The NMC decision was based on the outcome of a party disciplinary process that found De Villiers guilty of breaching the GOOD Constitution and Code of Conduct.

“On January 31, 2024, GOOD received a formal complaint of sexual misconduct against De Villiers. The nature of the allegations warranted his immediate suspension​ pending an investigation and formal disciplinary hearing. “Good is a women-led party with a Constitution containing a set of values to which all members subscribe and account, irrespective of their positions.” At the disciplinary hearing, he said, GOOD appointed an independent chairperson, Advocate Lionel Esau, to preside, and an independent initiator – fulfilling the prosecutorial function – Advocate Peter Cyster.

Herron said De Villiers was represented by Mr. David Van der Merwe, of attorneys Leon Frank & Partners, and Advocate Mias Schreuder SC. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that De Villiers appeared in the Malmesbury Regional Court last week on two counts of attempted sexual assault and criminal injuries. His case was postponed to May 15, 2024. GOOD Deputy Secretary-General, Suzette Little, has replaced De Villiers in the Legislature.