The Centre of Excellence in Bishop Lavis was buzzing with excitement as Charitas NPC/NPO along with members of the Queen Margaret’s School for Girls from England arrived with Autumn cheer and surprise kids with gifts. Fifty-three gift boxes, filled with toys and school stationery, were handd to children between the ages of two and 17.

Tour leader of the Queen Margaret’s School for Girls, Jill Rastall, said witnessing the joy and gratitude on the faces of those children as they received their gifts of donations was incredibly moving. “It served as a powerful reminder of the impact that even the smallest acts of kindness can have on someone’s life. “The sheer happiness radiating from them was contagious and served as a reminder of the importance of giving back to those in need,” she said.

After returning home from a school sports tour in South Africa last year, the girls of Queen Margaret were deeply moved by the disparities in living conditions they witnessed. They decided to gather donations of stationery and toys for the children of Cape Town. Rastall said the project holds significance for the girls of Queen Margaret’s as it embodies their commitment to giving back to those in need.

“It symbolises their empathy, compassion and desire to make a positive difference in the world. “It reflects the core values of altruism and social responsibility that define the ethos of the girls of Queen Margaret’s,” she said. Founding director of Charitas, Ria Beed, said: “It is through these events that we show we care and want to make a difference.