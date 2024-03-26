The Strand man who strangled the mother of his child to death and then mutilated her genitals has been sentenced to 30 years in the mang by the Western Cape High Court. Siyabonga Mbotyi, 34, was seen tjanking in the dock as Judge Michelle Adams handed down the maximum sentence for his horrific crimes.

Mbotyi went on trial earlier this month for the brutal murder of his girlfriend, Nandipha Nthimkulu, who was killed after failing to cook supper for him. Tears flowed during the trial as neighbours and Mbotyi’s sister took the stand to describe the ghastly scene. Nthimkulu was killed on 25 October 2019 after an argument with her boyfriend. The couple had just welcomed their newborn baby and Nthimkulu was at home being visited by his sisters when he arrived home.

He became infuriated when he realised she had not made food for him and in a fit of rage, he attacked and strangled her and then removed her genitals with a broken glass bottle. Mbotyi pleaded not guilty to all the charges, but the State produced a chilling confession that he had given to police shortly after his arrest. In it, he said he killed Nthimkulu and did not stop his attack even when their infant fell to the floor during the struggle.

He was found guilty of murder and the mutilation of a corpse. In the sentencing, Adams highlighted the pathologist’s report that the deceased’s genitals were handed separately to the rest of the body. She said while Mbotyi had called on the court to show mercy, he had shown no mercy to Nthimkulu.

Adams says: “She must have experienced pain, shock and horror in her last moments.” She slammed Mbotyi for his heinous acts and said he had shown no remorse. Adams says: “The actions of the accused show that he had a blatant disregard for the deceased. He showed no mercy to the deceased. What is aggravating is that he abandoned his own baby and showed no concern for the safety of the child.”

Mbotyi was sentenced to life in prison for the murder and five years for the mutilation of a corpse. The sentences will run concurrently and he will serve a total of 25 years. Adams concluded: “The accused orphaned his own child. The mother by death and the father by incarceration.”