Social media users have banded together to help icon South African actor Carlo Radebe, who has been out of work. The actor has been trending online for a social media post, which revealed Radebe is in deep financial difficulty.

Radebe is well-known for his role as the villain, Duke Ngcobo on e.tv’s “Backstage” and Sello Mvuyane on SABC1’s “Generations”. He has also acted in local films like “Mrs Right Guy”, “How to steal R2 million” and “Amandla” among others. In the viral post, Radebe, like many actors, has failed to secure acting roles after the pandemic and has found himself relying on a government grant to survive.

The post read: “Relying on a government grant of only R350 pm you can understand that this no way to afford him the means to get himself out there and back on casting agents radar and to let him send video audition clips let alone to feed himself or even take phone calls or have data to send or receive emails. “I ask (with his permission) that you find it in your heart to help in whatever way or form you can to help this talented man regain some dignity and free him from this dark tomb he finds himself in... “Let’s see if we can help one of our South African talents get back to a place where he can keep his head high and practice his craft with dignity.

“Thank you kindly ❤️. If you would like to make contact with Carlo the best way is through messenger or email. Email: [email protected], Capitec bank: Mr LC Radebe, Saving acc no: 1320756954, Branch code: 47001.” The post gained traction quickly garnering over 6K shares on Facebook alone. On Instagram, South African producer and actor Zola Hashatsi has come out in support of Radebe by asking Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture, Zizi Kodwa, to assist.

He wrote: “Hi Minister @zizikodwa a gentleman named @mouthelightinguy reached out to us on social media regarding our thespian #CarloRadebe so I would personally ask you and the @sportartsculturersa @artsculturesa to reach out and assist uncle Carlo, his CV speaks volumes, he cant be be suffering like this. “We need to rewrite the narrative of SA artists.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola Hashatsi (@zola_hashatsi) Hashatsi also mentioned that he will continue to fight until artists are taken care of.