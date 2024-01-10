After nearly 30 years of waiting for another school to be built in the area, the Macassar community can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The False Bay Primary School’s keys will officially be handed over today for its formal opening.

Going from a mobile school to a brick-and-mortar replacement school has lifted the spirits of the residents. The no-fee school, which features modern classrooms and will be catering for over 1000 learners from grades R to 8, is described by Christiaan Stewart, the community liaison officer of the school, as a gem. He says: “For years we have been fighting to get another school in Macassar and our determination has finally paid off.

“I can already see that this year will be a very good and prosperous one.” This is the first school to be built in 30 years according to its spokesperson. Picture: Supplied He adds that they will also have night school for those wishing to complete their matric. Christiaan says: “It not only creates a positive space for our children, but also learning opportunities for those who want to move forward. Above all, our young teachers now have employment opportunities, it’s a major win and everyone is so excited.

Christiaan urges the community to look after the school, saying: “We are asking the community to look after the school, and make sure that criminal elements don’t benefit from our school. “Other than that, we ask the community to take pride and enjoy this.” Community activist: Christiaan Stewart wants to make parents aware of the dangerous pond near the False Bay Primary School in Macassar. Picture: Supplied. Unathi Community Youth Development worker Russel Williams also only sees positive outcomes where the school is concerned.

Russel says: “As an organisation, we work with the youth to develop their skills and most of the time we find children not in school because of financial constraints, so this will benefit our community greatly, especially it being a no-fee school. “I know we will see growth in our community.” Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirms the opening of the school.